Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.95 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00028186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and $4.24 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00942749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017155 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

