Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.64. Lightbridge shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

