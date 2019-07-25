Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 143.25 ($1.87).

ITV stock opened at GBX 113.25 ($1.48) on Monday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.75 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. ITV’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,113 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10). Also, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 44,589 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £49,493.79 ($64,672.40).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

