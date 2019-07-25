Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LILA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 2,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,498. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Noyes purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balan Nair purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,500 shares of company stock worth $937,010. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 5,793,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,040,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 217,627 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,105,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 313,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 391,060 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

