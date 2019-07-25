Lexaria Bioscience (CNSX:LXX) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (CNSX:LXX)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92, 133,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 250,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Lexaria Bioscience from $3.50 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. focuses on the development of its proprietary nutrient infusion technologies for the production of superfoods. It operates in two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Consumer Products. The company develops and licenses DehydraTECH, a patented lipid nutrient infusion technology that improves taste, rapidity, and delivery of bioactive compounds that include cannabinoids, vitamins, NSAIDs, nicotine, and other molecules.

