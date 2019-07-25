Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 1,326 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.98. The company had a trading volume of 95,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,198. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

