Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.90. 5,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

