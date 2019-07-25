Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 192.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,526 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 89.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

In other news, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 44,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $4,341,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,001,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,599,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.34. 1,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.37 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.