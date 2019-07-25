Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in BHP Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

