Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 62,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.5% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $216,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 757,346 shares of company stock worth $154,821,963 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,915. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.70 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

