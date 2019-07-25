Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,110 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,864,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 131,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,195,000.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.92. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $49.12.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

