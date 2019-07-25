Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.30-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.29. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% to $3.89-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.30-11.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley raised DENSO CORP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lennox International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $260.36 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $177.36 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total transaction of $288,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $6,827,828.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

