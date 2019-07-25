Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.56, but opened at $64.93. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $62.65, with a volume of 8,474,909 shares trading hands.

The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 78,490.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,781 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,668,000 after purchasing an additional 569,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 356.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 344,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,088,272,000 after purchasing an additional 334,937 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 181.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 501,467 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 323,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.