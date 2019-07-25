Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

NYSE:LVS traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,870,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,434. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.