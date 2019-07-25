Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $83-85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.61 million.Lantheus also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.09-1.12 EPS.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Lantheus had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Lantheus news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $100,053.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $241,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,759 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

