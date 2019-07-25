Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.10-11.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4433-11.5566 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.47 billion.Laboratory Corp. of America also updated its FY19 guidance to $11.10-$11.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $31.00 target price on Evolus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.60.

LH stock traded down $6.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.36. 862,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $411,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

