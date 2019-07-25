KWS Saat SE (ETR:KWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KWS Saat SE (ETR:KWS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €325.50 ($378.49).

ETR KWS traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €62.00 ($72.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. KWS Saat has a 52 week low of €50.40 ($58.60) and a 52 week high of €70.90 ($82.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.08.

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seeds for farmers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, rapeseed, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds. The Sugarbeet segment provides sugar beet, and energy beet seeds, as well as animal feed.

