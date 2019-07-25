Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Swann set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 22.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

