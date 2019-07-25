Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.14 ($92.03).

KRN stock opened at €56.00 ($65.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €51.65 ($60.06) and a fifty-two week high of €117.00 ($136.05). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €65.60.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

