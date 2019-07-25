Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $495.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.35 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $967.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.33. Kraton has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $50.20.

Get Kraton alerts:

In related news, SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 6,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,910 shares in the company, valued at $493,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at $10,300,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kraton by 239.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 206,277 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Kraton during the first quarter valued at $2,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the first quarter valued at $2,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.