KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Stock Price Down 0%

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42, approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.