Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.00

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 9197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
