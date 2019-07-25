Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.00

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 9197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

