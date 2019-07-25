Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 377087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Knoll had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Get Knoll alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other Knoll news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $58,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,335 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Knoll by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knoll by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Knoll by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 93,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.45.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.