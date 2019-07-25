Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Issues Earnings Results

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KNL traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,285. Knoll has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Knoll alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Knoll’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

In related news, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $58,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Schutte sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $75,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,335 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Knoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Knoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Knoll by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

KNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.