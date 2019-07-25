Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.81.

KMB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.12. The company had a trading volume of 592,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $887,361.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,961 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 666.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

