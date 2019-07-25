Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly Clark updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.65-6.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.65-6.80 EPS.

KMB opened at $134.65 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,961 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,674 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASOS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

