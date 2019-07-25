Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 196,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $390.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. Kimball Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

