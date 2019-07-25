Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE:KRC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.70. 28,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,246. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

In related news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 116.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 126,124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

