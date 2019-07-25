KBR (NYSE:KBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $26.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KBR has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $102,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $239,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

