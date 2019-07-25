Karbo (KRB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,493.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA and Cryptopia. Karbo has a market cap of $598,619.00 and approximately $1,493.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00815310 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007146 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 7,680,488 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin

Karbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Kuna, Livecoin, Crex24 and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

