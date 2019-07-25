Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get Kamada alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital set a $8.00 target price on OncoCyte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $237.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Kamada had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kamada by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 945,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 278,674 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 909,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.