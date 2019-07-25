Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €21.00 ($24.42) and last traded at €21.90 ($25.47), with a volume of 289279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €23.72 ($27.58).

JUN3 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Pareto Securities set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 target price on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.92 ($35.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

