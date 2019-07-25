Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.92 ($35.95).

JUN3 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

ETR:JUN3 traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €21.52 ($25.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.54. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 1 year high of €35.04 ($40.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

