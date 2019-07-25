JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $61.00.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.02.

Shares of BC opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.29. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

