Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Up 2.1%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $4.62, 275,853 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 114,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

