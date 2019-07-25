Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Up 2.1%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $4.62, 275,853 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 114,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JNCE)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.
Featured Article: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.