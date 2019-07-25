Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.15. 750,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,997. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.09. The company has a market cap of $346.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

