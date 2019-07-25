JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Issues Earnings Results

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. JMP Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million.

JMP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,074. JMP Group has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $77.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89.

Get JMP Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a report on Wednesday.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.