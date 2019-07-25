JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 price target (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,442.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,045. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

