Jentner Corp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jentner Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 584,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $27.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

