JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 2.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Teck Resources worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,167,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.04. 304,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

