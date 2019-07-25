JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2,530.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,695 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1,138.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26. Shaw Communications Inc has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

