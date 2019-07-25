Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $35.11 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet cut WCF Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.04.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.23%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

