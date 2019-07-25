Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.12

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 465126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JAG shares. Williams Capital started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $220,348. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,311,000 after acquiring an additional 502,834 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 778.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

