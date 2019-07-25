Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,144 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 393.5% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4,147.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.60. 3,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,642. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $110.67.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

