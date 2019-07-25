Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

