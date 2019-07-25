Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,526 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,741,000 after buying an additional 626,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,929,000. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,547 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,560,000 after purchasing an additional 222,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.74. 153,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

