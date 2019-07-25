Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,819. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.99 and a one year high of $161.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $1,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 487,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,647,730.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.49, for a total transaction of $454,276.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 314,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,466,523.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,856 shares of company stock valued at $24,043,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.14.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

