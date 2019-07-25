Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MXIM shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,413 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

