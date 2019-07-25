Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 185,569 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 185,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 3.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,051,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.58. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $89.02.

