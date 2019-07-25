J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

In other J C Penney news, Director Javier G. Teruel bought 223,419 shares of J C Penney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $218,950.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,045,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,984.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J C Penney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,382,574 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in J C Penney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 14,223,304 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J C Penney by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,534 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in J C Penney by 4,841.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,885,428 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,804 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in J C Penney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,781,122 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 91,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J C Penney stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,194,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $249.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.58. J C Penney has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 33.29% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J C Penney will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

